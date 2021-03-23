Ravens Re-Sign S Geno Stone

Update:

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve re-signed S Geno Stone to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

We have signed S Geno Stone to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/wT96sD3JMA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 23, 2021

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are hosting S Geno Stone for a visit on Tuesday.

Stone was drafted by the Ravens in the seventh round before Baltimore lost him off waivers to the Texans, so he’s already got quite a bit of familiarity with the team.

Stone, 21, was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round out of Iowa in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Ravens, but was placed on waivers and was later re-signed to their practice squad.

Stone bounced on and off of the Ravens’ roster before being claimed by the Texans late in the season. Houston declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent, however.

During his college career at Iowa, Stone recorded 126 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, a defensive touchdown, seven passes defended and four forced fumbles over the course of three seasons and 32 games.