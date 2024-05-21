Ravens Hosting S Jamal Adams For Visit

Per Adam Schefter, the Ravens are hosting veteran S Jamal Adams for a visit on Tuesday.

The Seahawks opted to release Adams earlier this offseason, but GM John Schneider didn’t rule out the possibility he could return. The 49ers have also shown an interest in Adams.

Adams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March.

In 2023, Adams appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 tackles and two pass defenses.

