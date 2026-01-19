Ravens Interviewing Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile For HC Opening Monday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Ravens are interviewing Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile for their HC opening on Monday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Ravens’ HC job from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

Campanile, 43, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.

Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator. The Jaguars then hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2025.

In 2025, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 8 in scoring and No. 11 in total defense, including No. 1 against the run and No. 21 against the pass.