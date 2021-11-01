Ravens LB Malik Harrison Shot In Calf, Has Non-Life-Threatening Injury

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced that LB Malik Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was shot in the left calf on Saturday.

The Ravens haven’t given a timetable for Harrison’s return.

Harrison, 23, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that includes an $832,295 signing bonus. 

In 2021, Harrison has appeared in seven games, totaling 22 tackles and two tackles for loss.

