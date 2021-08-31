Ravens Make 19 Moves To Get Roster To 53

The Ravens announced their moves to finalize their 53-man roster.

Ravensâ€™ roster moves to get down to 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/sVB4l4AVNp — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 31, 2021

In total, Baltimore cut:

OT Adrian Ealy FB Ben Mason QB Trace McSorley WR Jaylon Moore TE Tony Poljan OT Foster Sarell DT Jovan Swann K Jake Verity WR Binjimen Victor RB Nate McCrary S Nigel Warrior DT Justin Ellis OLB Pernell McPhee DE Chris Smith S Anthony Levine TE Eric Tomlinson LB Otaro Alaka (injured) WR Deon Cain (injured) DT Aaron Crawford (injured)

Baltimore also placed OT Ja’Wuan James on the non-football injury list and traded G Ben Bredeson to the Giants.

Veterans like McPhee, Levine, Ellis and Tomlinson could be back soon as they don’t have to pass through waivers.