Ravens Make 19 Moves To Get Roster To 53

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Ravens announced their moves to finalize their 53-man roster. 

In total, Baltimore cut:

  1. OT Adrian Ealy
  2. FB Ben Mason
  3. QB Trace McSorley
  4. WR Jaylon Moore
  5. TE Tony Poljan
  6. OT Foster Sarell
  7. DT Jovan Swann
  8. K Jake Verity
  9. WR Binjimen Victor
  10. RB Nate McCrary
  11. S Nigel Warrior
  12. DT Justin Ellis
  13. OLB Pernell McPhee
  14. DE Chris Smith
  15. S Anthony Levine
  16. TE Eric Tomlinson
  17. LB Otaro Alaka (injured)
  18. WR Deon Cain (injured)
  19. DT Aaron Crawford (injured)

Baltimore also placed OT Ja’Wuan James on the non-football injury list and traded G Ben Bredeson to the Giants. 

Veterans like McPhee, Levine, Ellis and Tomlinson could be back soon as they don’t have to pass through waivers. 

