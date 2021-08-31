Ravens Make 19 Moves To Get Roster To 53

The Ravens announced their moves to finalize their 53-man roster.
Ravensâ€™ roster moves to get down to 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/sVB4l4AVNp
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 31, 2021
In total, Baltimore cut:
- OT Adrian Ealy
- FB Ben Mason
- QB Trace McSorley
- WR Jaylon Moore
- TE Tony Poljan
- OT Foster Sarell
- DT Jovan Swann
- K Jake Verity
- WR Binjimen Victor
- RB Nate McCrary
- S Nigel Warrior
- DT Justin Ellis
- OLB Pernell McPhee
- DE Chris Smith
- S Anthony Levine
- TE Eric Tomlinson
- LB Otaro Alaka (injured)
- WR Deon Cain (injured)
- DT Aaron Crawford (injured)
Baltimore also placed OT Ja’Wuan James on the non-football injury list and traded G Ben Bredeson to the Giants.
Veterans like McPhee, Levine, Ellis and Tomlinson could be back soon as they don’t have to pass through waivers.
