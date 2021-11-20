Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Saturday.

ravens helmet

The full list includes:

McPhee, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He spent four years in Baltimore before signing a five-year, $38.75 million contract that included $15.5 million guaranteed back in 2015.

The Bears released McPhee and he later signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2018 season. McPhee returned to the Ravens each of the past three years on one-year contracts.

In 2021, McPhee has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 14 tackles and one sack.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply