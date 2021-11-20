Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Ravens activated G Ben Cleveland from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Ravens placed OLB Pernell McPhee on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Ravens signed G/DT Kahlil McKenzie to their active roster.

to their active roster. Ravens elevated ILB Joe Thomas and QB Trace McSorley to their active roster.

and QB to their active roster. Ravens released James Carpenter from their practice squad.

McPhee, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He spent four years in Baltimore before signing a five-year, $38.75 million contract that included $15.5 million guaranteed back in 2015.

The Bears released McPhee and he later signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2018 season. McPhee returned to the Ravens each of the past three years on one-year contracts.

In 2021, McPhee has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 14 tackles and one sack.