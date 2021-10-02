Ravens Make Four Moves Including Elevating RB Le’Veon Bell

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Le’Veon Bell, DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to their active roster for Sunday’s game and placed DE Derek Wolfe on injured reserve.

Bell, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,120,600 rookie contract, but Pittsburgh used their franchise tag on him.

The Steelers decided to franchise Bell for the second straight year, but he elected to hold out the entire 2018 season and set himself up for free agency in 2019. The Jets later signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract worth up to $61 million and including $35 million guaranteed.

Bell was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million the next two years when the Jets released him last year. He later signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.69 million with the Chiefs.

The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad last month.

In 2020, Bell appeared in 11 games for the Jets and Chiefs and rushed for 328 yards on 82 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 138 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.