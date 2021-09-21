Ravens Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed OL David Sharpe and OL Jaryd Jones-Smith to their practice squad while releasing LB Blake Gallagher and OL Foster Sarell from the unit.

The full practice squad includes:

Sharpe, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving him in 2018. From there, he was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent last year.

Las Vegas traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Sharpe re-signed with Washington to a one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason, but the team released him prior to the start of this year.

In 2020, Sharpe appeared in 10 games for Washington, making two starts for them.