Ravens Make Four Roster Moves For Thursday Night

The Baltimore Ravens announced four moves ahead of Week 1’s Thursday Night game against the Chiefs, including signing LB Josh Ross to the active roster and activating DB Ka’dar Hollman and RB John Kelly from the practice squad.

Baltimore also placed RB Rasheen Ali on injured reserve.

We have placed RB Rasheen Ali on injured reserve and signed LB Josh Ross to the active roster. We have also activated DB Ka’dar Hollman and RB John Kelly from the practice squad for tonight’s game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 5, 2024

Kelly, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts in 2020 before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a futures deal for 2021 and rejoined the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason. The Browns waived Kelly and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Browns recently terminated his contract following their first preseason game.

He caught on with the Ravens last month and re-signed with the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Kelly appeared in four games for the Browns and rushed twice for 13 yards. He appeared in one game for the team in 2022 but did not record any statistics.