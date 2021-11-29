Ravens Make Three Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed QB Chris Streveler to the practice squad and released QB Kenji Bahar. The Ravens also placed DB Kevon Seymour on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here’s the Ravens updated practice squad:
- WR Jaylon Moore
- TE Tony Poljan
- K Jake Verity
- WR Binjimen Victor
- OT David Sharpe
- RB Nate McCrary
- DB Mazzi Wilkins
- LB Joe Thomas
- C Adam Redmond
- DB Jordan Richards
- DT Isaiah Mack
- T Jaryd Jones-Smith
- DB Kevin Toliver
- G Khalil McKenzie
- QB Chris Streveler
Streveler, 26, spent 2018-2019 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.
Streveler signed a futures deal with the Cardinals in 2020, and he spent the season as the backup QB. Arizona released Streveler last week.
In 2020-2021, Streveler appeared in seven games for Arizona, completing 68 percent of his passes for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
