Ravens Make Three Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed QB Chris Streveler to the practice squad and released QB Kenji Bahar. The Ravens also placed DB Kevon Seymour on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here’s the Ravens updated practice squad:

  1. WR Jaylon Moore
  2. TE Tony Poljan
  3. K Jake Verity
  4. WR Binjimen Victor
  5. OT David Sharpe
  6. RB Nate McCrary
  7. DB Mazzi Wilkins
  8. LB Joe Thomas
  9. C Adam Redmond
  10. DB Jordan Richards
  11. DT Isaiah Mack
  12. T Jaryd Jones-Smith
  13. DB Kevin Toliver
  14. G Khalil McKenzie
  15. QB Chris Streveler

Streveler, 26, spent 2018-2019 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler signed a futures deal with the Cardinals in 2020, and he spent the season as the backup QB. Arizona released Streveler last week.

In 2020-2021, Streveler appeared in seven games for Arizona, completing 68 percent of his passes for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

