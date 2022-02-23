Ravens Name Anthony Weaver Assistant HC/DL Coach

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve named Anthony Weaver assistant head coach/defensive line coach.

Anthony Weaver has been named Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Line Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mtp2wts9QO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 23, 2022

Weaver drew interest this offseason for the Ravens, Broncos and Vikings’ defensive coordinator jobs.

Weaver, 41, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens last year.