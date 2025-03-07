Ravens Not Tendering RFA CB Christian Matthew

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Ravens are not tendering RFA CB Christian Matthew and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Matthew, 28, was a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals out of Valdosta State in the 2022 draft. Arizona waived him in October 2023 and he caught on with Chicago’s practice squad.

Matthew was let go by the Bears in January 2024 and signed a futures deal with the Ravens after spending the end of the season on their practice squad.

In 2023, Matthew appeared in six games for the Cardinals and Bears and recorded one total tackle.