Ravens Officially Activate RB Keaton Mitchell

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have officially activated RB Keaton Mitchell to the active roster for Week 10 against the Bengals.

Additionally, the Ravens have elevated NT Josh Tupou and LB Kristian Welch to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football.

Mitchell suffered a torn ACL late last season which landed him on the PUP list to begin the year. He practiced in full all week leading up to their matchup with Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football.

Mitchell, 22, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April of 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

In 2023, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Ravens and rushed 47 times for 396 yards (8.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding nine receptions on 11 targets for 93 yards.