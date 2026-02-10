Ravens Officially Announce Hire Of DC Anthony Weaver

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have officially hired DC Anthony Weaver to their staff.

Anthony Weaver is our Defensive Coordinator ❗ pic.twitter.com/N6syRcrunJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 10, 2026

He’s a familiar face for Baltimore as he had a stint as the defensive line coach for the Ravens a few years ago. It’s a solid hire for new HC Jesse Minter, adding a coach with experience in the system he plans to run and one he overlapped with as a position coach.

Weaver also interviewed with the Ravens for their head coaching vacancy. He was a finalist for Pittsburgh’s head coaching vacancy and had interviews with several other teams as well.

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

He took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ defense ranked 22nd in yards allowed, 24th in points allowed, 18th in passing yards allowed, and 26th in rushing yards allowed.