Ravens Officially Cut 31 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday ahead of the deadline. 

Ravens Helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Waived

  1. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  2. WR Jahmal Banks
  3. S Beau Brade
  4. WR Malik Cunningham
  5. G Darrian Dalcourt
  6. OL Garrett Dellinger
  7. OLB Malik Hamm
  8. S Desmond Igbinosun
  9. S Keondre Jackson
  10. DL Jayson Jones
  11. QB Devin Leary
  12. T Gerad Lichtenhan
  13. ILB Chandler Martin
  14. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  15. DL Adedayo Odeley
  16. DL C.J. Okoye
  17. G Jared Penning
  18. DL C.J. Ravenell
  19. CB Marquise Robinson
  20. OLB Kaimon Rucker
  21. C Nick Samac
  22. FB Lucas Scott
  23. TE Scotty Washington

Terminated – Vested Veterans

  1. RB Myles Gaskin
  2. CB Thomas Graham Jr.
  3. RB D’Ernest Johnson
  4. WR Keith Kirkwood
  5. WR Anthony Miller
  6. DL Brent Urban

Waived/Injured (Settlement)

  1. WR Xavier Guillory
  2. LB William Kwenkeu

Reserve/Injured

  1. OLB Adisa Isaac (Designated for Return)
  2. WR Dayton Wade

Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI)

  1. T Emery Jones Jr.

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  1. S Ar’Darius Washington

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent. 

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

Gaskin returned to the Vikings’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team. The Ravens signed Gaskin a few weeks ago. 

In 2024, Gaskin appeared in five games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss and a reception for 11 yards.

