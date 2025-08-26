Ravens Officially Cut 31 Players

The Baltimore Ravens officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Waived

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis WR Jahmal Banks S Beau Brade WR Malik Cunningham G Darrian Dalcourt OL Garrett Dellinger OLB Malik Hamm S Desmond Igbinosun S Keondre Jackson DL Jayson Jones QB Devin Leary T Gerad Lichtenhan ILB Chandler Martin TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DL Adedayo Odeley DL C.J. Okoye G Jared Penning DL C.J. Ravenell CB Marquise Robinson OLB Kaimon Rucker C Nick Samac FB Lucas Scott TE Scotty Washington

Terminated – Vested Veterans

Waived/Injured (Settlement)

WR Xavier Guillory LB William Kwenkeu

Reserve/Injured

OLB Adisa Isaac (Designated for Return) WR Dayton Wade

Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI)

T Emery Jones Jr.

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

S Ar’Darius Washington

