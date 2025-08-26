Ravens Officially Cut 31 Players

The Baltimore Ravens officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Waived
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- WR Jahmal Banks
- S Beau Brade
- WR Malik Cunningham
- G Darrian Dalcourt
- OL Garrett Dellinger
- OLB Malik Hamm
- S Desmond Igbinosun
- S Keondre Jackson
- DL Jayson Jones
- QB Devin Leary
- T Gerad Lichtenhan
- ILB Chandler Martin
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- DL Adedayo Odeley
- DL C.J. Okoye
- G Jared Penning
- DL C.J. Ravenell
- CB Marquise Robinson
- OLB Kaimon Rucker
- C Nick Samac
- FB Lucas Scott
- TE Scotty Washington
Terminated – Vested Veterans
- RB Myles Gaskin
- CB Thomas Graham Jr.
- RB D’Ernest Johnson
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- WR Anthony Miller
- DL Brent Urban
Waived/Injured (Settlement)
- WR Xavier Guillory
- LB William Kwenkeu
Reserve/Injured
- OLB Adisa Isaac (Designated for Return)
- WR Dayton Wade
Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI)
- T Emery Jones Jr.
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- S Ar’Darius Washington
Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.
The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.
Gaskin returned to the Vikings’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team. The Ravens signed Gaskin a few weeks ago.
In 2024, Gaskin appeared in five games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss and a reception for 11 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!