Ravens Officially Reduce Roster Down To 53 Players

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Jefferson, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad last December and he was on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection.