Ravens Officially Reduce Roster Down To 53 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Ravens Helmet (5)

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. RB Tyler Badie
  2. QB Anthony Brown
  3. NT Isaiah Mack
  4. FB Ben Mason
  5. LB Zakoby McClain
  6. RB Nate McCrary
  7. OLB Jeremiah Moon
  8. DT Rayshad Michols
  9. TE Tony Poljan
  10. WR Makai Polk
  11. DB David Vereen
  12. WR Binjimen Bictor
  13. DB Ar’Darius Washington
  14. WR Raleigh Webb
  15. LB Chuck Wiley
  16. WR Shemar Bridges (Injured)
  17. DT Aaron Crawford (Injured)
  18. OLB Daelin Hayes (Injured)
  19. S Tony Jefferson
  20. G Reginald McKenzie
  21. OLB Steven Means
  22. CB Kevon Seymour
  23. OT David Sharpe
  24. DE Brent Urban
  25. CB Daryl Worley

Jefferson, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement. 

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad last December and he was on and off of their roster ever since. 

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection. 

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply