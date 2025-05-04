Ravens Officially Sign 17 UDFAs

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed 17 undrafted free agents to the roster.
Baltimore at one point had the longest streak of having an undrafted free agent make the Week 1 roster and still are one of the more successful teams at identifying talent in this area.
The full list includes:
- WR Jahmal Banks
- WR Xavier Guillory
- RB Ntoh Sone
- RB Marcus Major
- TE Sam Pitz
- OT Gerad Christian-Lictenhan
- OT Ozzie Hutchinson
- G Reid Holskey
- G Jared Penning
- DT Jayson Jones
- OLB Diwun Black
- LB Jay Higgins
- LB Chandler Martin
- CB Reuben Lowery
- CB Marquise Robinson
- S Desmond Igbinosun
- S Keondre Jackson
Higgins, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa. He was named first-team All-American his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-Big 10 and Big 10 linebacker of the year in 2024.
He was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
During his five-year college career, Higgins appeared in 59 games with 29 starts. He recorded 341 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and 14 pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
Correct. Sometimes it’s incorrectly reported that players are signing when instead they’re attending rookie minicamp. Hutmacher is in that category. That’s also why we update when teams officially announce the signings.
So does that mean
WR Kisean Jonson
DT Nash Hutmacher
did not actually sign as previously reported?