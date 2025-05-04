Ravens Officially Sign 17 UDFAs

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed 17 undrafted free agents to the roster.

Baltimore at one point had the longest streak of having an undrafted free agent make the Week 1 roster and still are one of the more successful teams at identifying talent in this area.

The full list includes:

WR Jahmal Banks WR Xavier Guillory RB Ntoh Sone RB Marcus Major TE Sam Pitz OT Gerad Christian-Lictenhan OT Ozzie Hutchinson G Reid Holskey G Jared Penning DT Jayson Jones OLB Diwun Black LB Jay Higgins LB Chandler Martin CB Reuben Lowery CB Marquise Robinson S Desmond Igbinosun S Keondre Jackson

Higgins, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa. He was named first-team All-American his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-Big 10 and Big 10 linebacker of the year in 2024.

He was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, Higgins appeared in 59 games with 29 starts. He recorded 341 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and 14 pass deflections.