Ravens Officially Sign 17 UDFAs

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed 17 undrafted free agents to the roster. 

Baltimore at one point had the longest streak of having an undrafted free agent make the Week 1 roster and still are one of the more successful teams at identifying talent in this area. 

The full list includes: 

  1. WR Jahmal Banks
  2. WR Xavier Guillory
  3. RB Ntoh Sone
  4. RB Marcus Major
  5. TE Sam Pitz
  6. OT Gerad Christian-Lictenhan
  7. OT Ozzie Hutchinson
  8. G Reid Holskey
  9. G Jared Penning
  10. DT Jayson Jones
  11. OLB Diwun Black
  12. LB Jay Higgins
  13. LB Chandler Martin
  14. CB Reuben Lowery
  15. CB Marquise Robinson
  16. S Desmond Igbinosun
  17. S Keondre Jackson

Higgins, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa. He was named first-team All-American his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-Big 10 and Big 10 linebacker of the year in 2024. 

He was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

During his five-year college career, Higgins appeared in 59 games with 29 starts. He recorded 341 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and 14 pass deflections. 

