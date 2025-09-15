Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy Could Miss Multiple Games With Hamstring Injury

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy “is bracing” for a potential multi-game absence after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Browns.

Van Noy, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014 out of BYU. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy after just one season and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and caught on with the Ravens in September before returning to the team on a two-year, $9 million contract in 2024.

In 2024, Van Noy appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 41 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections.

In 2025, Van Noy has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles.