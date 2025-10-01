Ravens Open Practice Window For OT Emery Jones

The Baltimore Ravens designated third-round OT Emery Jones to return from the non-football injury list, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Jones has a three-week window to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He hasn’t practiced at all after going on the NFI list to start camp.

Zrebiec notes Jones could ramp up and be a factor for the team in the second half of the season.

Jones, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He earned second-team All-SEC honors twice in 2023-2024, along with freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC in 2022.

The Ravens selected Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 91 pick, and he signed a four-year, $6,273,524 rookie deal through 2028.

During his college career, Jones appeared in 38 games and started 36 times at right tackle.