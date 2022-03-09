Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva Retires From NFL

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve placed OT Alejandro Villanueva on the reserve/retired list.

Villanueva, 33, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army back in 2015. He was waived during the preseason and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the start of the season.

Pittsburgh brought Villanueva back on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $24 million contract in 2017. He later signed a two-year, $14 million contract that includes $8 million fully guaranteed with the Ravens last year.

In 2021, Villanueva appeared in all 11 games for the Ravens, making 17 starts for them at left tackle.