Ravens Pay TE Mark Andrews $4M Roster Bonus

Jeff Zrebiec points out that the Ravens paid TE Mark Andrews his roster bonus of four million on Sunday, noting that the team never planned to release the veteran to avoid paying him.

Zrebiec adds that Baltimore could still trade Andrews, however, it would take a legitimate offer for them to do so.

Andrews, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Andrews appeared in 17 games and recorded 55 receptions on 69 targets for 673 yards (12.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Andrews as the news becomes available.