Ravens Place CB Bilhal Kone On IR, Sign DB M.J. Devonshire

The Ravens announced on Saturday that they have placed CB Bilhal Kone on season-ending injured reserve and signed DB M.J. Devonshire in a corresponding move.

Kone was having a great camp and was working himself into the defensive back rotation when he tore his ACL and MCL heading into his rookie season.

Kone, 23, was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 draft by the Ravens. He signed a four-year, $4,477,144 rookie deal that includes $277,144 guaranteed.

In his two years at Western Michigan, he appeared in 25 games and had 112 total tackles, 18 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

We will have more on Kone as it becomes available.