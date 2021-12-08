Ravens Place CB Marlon Humphrey On IR, Activate CB Kevon Seymour & Designate OT Ja’Wuan James To Return

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have placed CB Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve and activated CB Kevon Seymour from IR.

The Ravens also designated OT Ja’Wuan James to return to practice from the non-football injury list.

We have placed DB Marlon Humphrey on IR. We have activated DB Kevon Seymour from Reserve and designated T Ja'Wuan James to return to practice. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2021

The moves with Humphrey and Seymour were expected after losing the former for the rest of the season with a torn pec. But the move with James is a bit of unexpected, potentially good news.

James tore his Achilles in May and has been working his way back. There’s still a long road to him actually playing but he could get some work in practice.

James was released by the Broncos after tearing his Achilles working out on his own to cap off a tumultuous time in Denver. He filed a grievance against the Broncos seeking $15 million in lost guarantees.

Humphrey, 25, was a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.9 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $2.08 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension last year.

Humphrey is set to make base salaries of $10 million and $10.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Humphrey appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and recorded 58 total tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and 13 pass deflections.

James, 29, was taken with the No. 19 overall pick by the Dolphins back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract and made a base salary of $1,569,327 for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins elected to pick up James’ fifth-year option for the 2018 season but he later departed for a four-year, $52 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2019.

James was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he opted out. That was deferred to the 2021 season, but after tearing his Achilles, Denver released James with a June 1 designation.

In 2019, James was limited to appearing in just three games for the Broncos and making three starts at right tackle.