Ravens Place Five More Players On COVID-19 List

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LB Chris Board, LB Kristian Welch and OT David Sharpe on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Ravens also designated OLB Daelin Hayes to return and signed C Jimmy Murray to their practice squad.

Baltimore now has 11 players from the 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list.

Sharpe, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving him in 2018. From there, he was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent last year.

However, Las Vegas later traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Sharpe re-signed with Washington to a one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason but was later caught on with the Ravens.

In 2021, Sharpe has appeared in two games for the Ravens.