Ravens Place RB J.K. Dobbins On IR, Cut Three

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have placed RB J.K. Dobbins on the injured reserve and cut WR Devin Gray, WR Siaosi Mariner, and OL Michael Schofield.

These are the first of Baltimore’s moves in the process of trimming the roster to 53 players.

Dobbins had to be carted off the field and into the locker room during their preseason game against Washington. He was caught between two players and his knee took a direct hit, bending backward.

Dobbins, 22, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He signed a a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

Yesterday, MRI results confirmed that Dobbins did, in fact, suffer a torn ACL and is out for the season.

In 2020, Dobbins appeared in 15 games for the Ravens, recording 134 rushing attempts for 805 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 120 yards.