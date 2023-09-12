Ravens Place RB J.K. Dobbins On IR, Promote CB Daryl Worley

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve and signed CB Daryl Worley to their active roster.

The Ravens also released CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on Sunday.

Dobbins, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $1,130,858 this season.

Dobbins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. You can expect the Ravens to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

In 2023, Dobbins appeared in one game for the Ravens and rushed for 22 yards on eight attempts to go along with two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Worley, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

From there, Worley had stints with the Bills, Cardinals and Lions before catching on with the Ravens.

In 2022, Worley appeared in eight games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles.