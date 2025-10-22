Ravens Placed OLB Tavius Robinson On IR

The Baltimore Ravens have placed OLB Tavius Robinson on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

Robinson broke his foot and is projected to miss about eight weeks before he can return.

To take his spot on the roster, the Ravens activated third-round OL Emery Jones from the PUP list.

Robinson, 26, is from Ontario, Canada, and transferred from college there to Ole Miss, where he played three seasons. The Ravens drafted Robinson with the No. 124 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,560,564 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $720,564. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Robinson has appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 17 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.