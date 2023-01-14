Ravens Plan To Negotiate Long Term Deal With QB Lamar Jackson

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the Ravens plan to negotiate a long-term deal with QB Lamar Jackson when their season ends, as they still view him as their quarterback of the future.

It remains to be seen if Jackson will play in Baltimore’s playoff game against the Bengals as he is still dealing with a sprained PCL and has not played since sustaining the injury.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.