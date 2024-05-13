Ravens Sign Four Draft Picks, Wrap Up 2024 Class

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have signed four draft picks to their rookie contracts, wrapping up their 2024 class.

The team is signing the following players to their rookie deals:

OLB Adisa Isaac WR Devontez Walker RB Rasheen Ali QB Devin Leary

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Nate Wiggins CB Signed 2 Roger Rosengarten OT Signed 3 Adisa Isaac DE Signed 4 Devontez Walker WR Signed 4 T. J. Tampa CB Signed 5 Rasheen Ali RB Signed 6 Devin Leary QB Signed 7 Nick Samac C Signed 7 Sanoussi Kane DB Signed

Isaac, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten the previous year. The Ravens chose him with their third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

He was projected to sign a four-year, $5,628,290 contract that includes a $913,302 signing bonus and will carry a $1,023,325 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former NFL DE Chase Winovich.

During his four-year college career, Isaac appeared in 46 games and recorded 92 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.