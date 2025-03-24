Ravens Processing DT Michael Pierce’s Retirement Post-June 1

Per Brian McFarland, the Ravens are agreeing to a revised contract with recently retired DT Michael Pierce to process the transaction post-June 1st.

The revised contract removes Pierce’s $2 million roster bonus due March 16th and his workout bonus. It will immediately create $745k in cap savings for the Ravens and another $1.255 million in savings post-June 1st.

Pierce, 32, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021. The Vikings released him in 2023, and he signed with the Ravens.

Baltimore later signed Pierce to a two-year, $7.5 million extension. Pierce played for seven of his nine total seasons with the Ravens.

For his career, Pierce has appeared in 99 games and made 59 starts, recording 238 total tackles, nine and a half sacks, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, six pass deflections, and one interception.