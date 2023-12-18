Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell Has Torn ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, which is not surprising considering how his knee bent on Sunday night against the Jaguars.

Mitchell was carted off the field and NBC declined to show a replay of the injury. He’ll likely be placed on injured reserve shortly as he prepares to start the rehab process.

Standard ACL rehab timelines are usually in the nine to 12-month range, so this puts the start of next season in question for Mitchell.

Mitchell, 21, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

In 2023, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Ravens and rushed 47 times for 396 yards (8.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding nine receptions on 11 targets for 93 yards.