Ravens Re-Sign DB Kevon Seymour

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve officially re-signed DB Kevon Seymour.

We have re-signed DB Kevon Seymour❗️ pic.twitter.com/sJNWy5FGlC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 24, 2023

Seymour, 29, is a former sixth-round pick out of USC by the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2.44 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $540,000 in 2017 when the Bills traded him to the Panthers.

Seymour spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve for the Panthers before he was waived the following year. The Eagles signed him during the 2020 season and brought him back on a futures contract.

From there, the Eagles released Seymour coming out of the preseason and he eventually returned to Baltimore.

In 2022, Seymour appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery.