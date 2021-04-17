Ravens Re-Sign ERFA OL Trystan Colon & LB Kristian Welch

The Baltimore Ravens announced that ERFA OL Trystan Colon-Castillo and LB Kristian Welch have signed their exclusive rights tenders for the 2021 season on Saturday.

Trystan Colon and Kristian Welch have signed their exclusive rights tenders. pic.twitter.com/DVgi4BQasi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 17, 2021

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Colon-Castillo, 23, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Missouri in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during the final roster cuts and added to the Ravens practice squad the next day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and Baltimore placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on him in March.

In 2020, Colon-Castillo appeared in two games for the Ravens, making two starts for them.

Welch, 22, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during final roster cuts but added to the practice squad the following day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and the Ravens also placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on him in March.

In 2020, Welch appeared in 10 games for the Ravens and recorded three tackles.