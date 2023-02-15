Ravens Re-Signing DE Brent Urban & CB Daryl Worley

According to Field Yates, the Ravens are re-signing DE Brent Urban and CB Daryl Worley to contract extensions on Wednesday.

Urban, 31, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020.

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract in 2021 and caught on with the Ravens in August of last year.

In 2022, Urban appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass defenses.