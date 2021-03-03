Ravens Re-Signing DT Justin Ellis To One-Year, $1.2M Deal

Josina Anderson is reporting Wednesday that the Ravens are re-signing DT Justin Ellis to a one-year contract worth $1.2 million and includes $400,000 guaranteed.

Ellis, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career before agreeing to a three-year extension worth over $15 million in 2019.

The Raiders placed Ellis on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with a knee injury and later cut him with an injury settlement. From there, he agreed to a deal with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore last year.

In 2020, Ellis appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 17 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.