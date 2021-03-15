Ravens Re-Signing LB Chris Board To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are re-signing LB Chris Board to a one-year deal worth up to $2.683 million with over $1.6M guaranteed.

Pelissero adds that Board can earn more than he would’ve gotten if they had tendered him.

The Ravens declined to tender Board an offer as a restricted free agent.

Board, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State back in He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens and spent the past three seasons in Baltimore.

In 2020, Board appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.