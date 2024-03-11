Ravens Re-Signing LB Malik Harrison

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are re-signing LB Malik Harrison to a one-year contract on Monday.

Harrison, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that includes an $832,295 signing bonus.

Harrison was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2023, Malik Harrison appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 20 tackles.