Ravens Re-Signing OLB Pernell McPhee

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens and veteran OLB Pernell McPhee have reached an agreement on a new contract.

McPhee had said that he was hoping to re-sign with the Ravens and it looks like they were able to find middle ground on a new deal well in advance of free agency.

McPhee, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He spent four years in Baltimore before signing a five-year, $38.75 million contract that included $15.5 million guaranteed back in 2015.

The Bears released McPhee and he later signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2018 season. McPhee returned to the Ravens each of the past two years on one-year contracts.

In 2020, McPhee appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 34 tackles, three sacks and a pass defense.