Ravens Reduce Roster To 53 Players, Cut 33

Isaac, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten the previous year. The Ravens chose him with their third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,648,034 contract that includes a $927,660 signing bonus and will carry a $1,540,373 cap figure for the 2026 season.

In 2024, Isaac appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defense.