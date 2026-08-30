Ravens Reduce Roster To 53 Players, Cut 33

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The Baltimore Ravens officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Isaac, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten the previous year. The Ravens chose him with their third-round pick in the 2024 draft.
He signed a four-year, $5,648,034 contract that includes a $927,660 signing bonus and will carry a $1,540,373 cap figure for the 2026 season.
In 2024, Isaac appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defense.
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