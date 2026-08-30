Ravens Reduce Roster To 53 Players, Cut 33

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Ravens Helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. LB Michael Barrett
  2. G Evan Beerntsen
  3. DE Rayshaun Benny
  4. WR Cortez Braham
  5. C Corey Bullock
  6. T Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
  7. C Nick Dawkins
  8. LB Dominic DeLuca
  9. DT Aaron Graves
  10. WR Xavier Guillory
  11. LB Adisa Isaac
  12. WR Cornelius Johnson
  13. LB Jamon Johnson
  14. LB Carl Jones
  15. DB Robert Longerbeam
  16. RB Dontae McMillan
  17. DT David Olajiga
  18. WR Ty Pezza
  19. QB Austin Reed
  20. DB Marquise Robinson
  21. LB Kaimon Rucker
  22. RB Lucas Scott
  23. WR Octavian Smith
  24. RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver
  25. WR Dayton Wade
  26. DB Silas Walters
  27. DB Lardarius Webb
  28. DT Dion Wilson
  29. WR Chris Moore
  30. DB Amani Oruwariye
  31. T David Sharpe
  32. DB K’Von Wallace
  33. RB Jonathan Ward

Traded to Chiefs

  1. T Diego Pounds

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. DB Bilhal Kone
  2. RB Adam Randall
 

Isaac, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten the previous year. The Ravens chose him with their third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,648,034 contract that includes a $927,660 signing bonus and will carry a $1,540,373 cap figure for the 2026 season.

In 2024, Isaac appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defense.

 

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