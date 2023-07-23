Ravens Reinstate/Activate WR Rashod Bateman From Reserve/Did Not Report List

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday that they have activated WR Rashod Bateman from the reserve/did not report list.

WR Rashod Bateman has been reinstated and activated from the reserve/did not report list. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 23, 2023

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta had previously said that the team expected Bateman to rejoin them soon for training camp.

Bateman, 23, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Bateman appeared in six games for the Ravens and caught 15 of 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns.