Ravens Release DL Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve released veteran DL Calais Campbell.

We have released DE Calais Campbell. pic.twitter.com/75X15Vr5x1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 13, 2023

Campbell announced that he will be returning for his 16th NFL season last month.

However, the Ravens needed to clear some cap space and Campbell was an easy way to do this.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Campbell will free up $7,000,000 of available cap space while creating $2.44 million in dead money.

Campbell, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed.

Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

In 2022, Campbell appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.