Ravens Release K John Hoyland

Matt Zenitz reports that the Ravens have released K John Hoyland, leaving K Tyler Loop as the lone kicker on the team’s roster.

The Ravens announced the release of K Justin Tucker and needed a fresh start at the position.

Baltimore used a sixth-round pick on Loop but brought in Hoyland as his competition.

Hoyland wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming this past April. The Ravens brought him in on a tryout basis for their rookie minicamp before signing him.

During his five years at Wyoming, Hoyland appeared in 57 games and converted 73 of 92 field goal attempts (79.3 percent) to go along with 147 of 148 extra point tries (99.3 percent).