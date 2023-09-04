Ravens Release QB Anthony Brown From PS, Sign DB Tae Hayes

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve released QB Anthony Brown from their practice squad and signed DB Tae Hayes to the unit.

Brown, 25, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon this past April.

Brown later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. He was promoted a couple of times later in the season.

Brown has already been on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad this year.

In 2022, Brown appeared in two games with one start for the Ravens and completed 22 of 49 pass attempts (44.9 percent) for 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.