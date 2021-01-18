Ravens Release RB Mark Ingram

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are releasing veteran RB Mark Ingram on Tuesday.

Ingram tweeted a goodbye to the city of Baltimore on Monday and thanked the organization for his time there.

Thank you Mr.Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization. I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work.#GodWins #BigTrussForever pic.twitter.com/Hx0GZrSIrz — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 19, 2021

Indications had been that Ingram was going to be cut loose this offseason after his role was reduced as the season went on. Ingram was a healthy scratch this past weekend with reports saying that he was held out for financial reasons.

Baltimore will move forward with a running back corps that consists of J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Ingram, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Saints on a four-year, $16 million contract that included $7.6 million guaranteed a few years ago.

Ingram is in the second year of his three-year, $15 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2021.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Ingram will free up $5 million of available cap space while creating $1,333,334 in dead money.

In 2020, Ingram appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and rushed for 299 yards on 72 carries (4.2 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with six receptions for 50 yards receiving.