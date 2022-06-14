Ravens Releasing DL Derek Wolfe With Injury Settlement

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced that the team has reached an agreement with veteran DL Derek Wolfe on an injury settlement following his second hip surgery.

Back in March, he tweeted that he intended on returning for the 2022 season and was set to make a fully guaranteed salary of $2 million. He had missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

“We’ll see what happens with if I retire or not or if I keep playing,” Wolfe said back in March. “I’m not sure yet. We’ve got to see how this hip goes.”

Wolfe mentioned that he is dealing with a slow rehab process after having the soft tissue covering his hip socket “completely reattached” in January. Wolfe indicated that doctors shaved “a bunch of extra bone off my femur and off my pelvis.”

Wolfe also said he’s dealing with “bulging” and “degenerative” discs in his back.

The Ohio native was designated to return from injured reserve during the 2021 season, but his back and hip injuries prevented him from officially being activated.

Wolfe, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He finished the final year of his four-year, $36.7 million contract that included $17.5 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $8 million for the 2019 season.

Wolfe then signed a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million in 2020 and returned to Baltimore on a three-year, $12 million contract last offseason. He was set to earn a base salary of $2,000,000 in 2022.

In 2020, Wolfe appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 51 tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Wolfe as it becomes available and we wish him the best in his recovery.