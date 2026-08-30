Ravens Releasing Seventh-Round DT Rayshaun Benny

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Ravens are releasing seventh-round DT Rayshaun Benny.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Ravens would like Benny back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Benny, 24, was a four-star recruit and 26th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Michigan and remained there for five years, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

The Ravens used the 250th pick in the seventh round of the 2026 draft on Benny. He signed a four-year, $4,500,488 rookie deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $885k in 2026.

During his college career, Benny appeared in 54 games and recorded 107 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, six pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.