Ravens Requesting HC Interview With Chargers DC Jesse Minter

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Ravens are requesting a HC interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Ravens’ HC opening, found in our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.