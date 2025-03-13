Ravens Restructure CB Marlon Humphrey, Free Up $13.4M In Cap Space

According to Brian McFarland, the Ravens have restructured CB Marlon Humphrey‘s contract to create $13.4 million in cap space.

McFarland says Baltimore converted nearly all of Humphrey’s $18 million compensation in 2025 into a signing bonus and added two void years to his contract to stretch it out as much as possible.

The veteran is under contract for two more years with the Ravens and is coming off a stellar season.

Humphrey, 28, was a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.9 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $2.08 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension.

Humphrey is due a base salary of $15.25 million in the final year of his deal in 2026.

In 2024, Humphrey appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 67 total tackles, five tackles for loss, half a sack, two forced fumbles, six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 15 pass deflections.