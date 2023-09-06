Ravens Restructure CB Marlon Humphrey’s Contract, Create $7.5 Million In Cap Space

By
Tony Williams
-

The Baltimore Ravens have restructured CB Marlon Humphrey‘s contract, according to Field Yates.

Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore with create $7.536 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

Humphrey, 27, was a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.9 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $2.08 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension. 

Humphrey is due base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.75 million over the next two seasons. 

In 2022, Humphrey appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 71 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries and seven pass deflections.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply