Ravens Restructure CB Marlon Humphrey’s Deal

Field Yates reports the Baltimore Ravens converted $2.254 million of CB Marlon Humphrey‘s base salary into a signing bonus, creating $1.8 million worth of cap space.

Humphrey, 25, was a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.9 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $2.08 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension last year.

Humphrey is set to make base salaries of $10 million and $10.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Humphrey appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 82 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, eight forced fumbles and 11 passes defended.